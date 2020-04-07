F2FS Introduces Zstd Compression Support With The Linux 5.7 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 7 April 2020 at 06:33 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) updates have been sent in for the very active Linux 5.7 kernel.

Most notable for F2FS in this next version of the Linux kernel is introducing Zstd transparent file-system compression support. LZO and LZ4 also remain available as the existing compression options. LZ4 meanwhile is the new default compression method for F2FS.

F2FS also adds a new kernel ioctl to show the number of compressed blocks, a new DebugFS output for showing the mount time, improvements to avoid lock contention in DIO reads, and a wide variety of bug fixes. The bug fixes range from compression issues to potential deadlocks.

The full list of F2FS changes can be found via this pull request while the main takeaways is the introduction of Zstd support while LZ4 is the default compression means.
2 Comments
Related News
XFS Working Towards Online Repair, Many Underlying Improvements
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Has Landed In Linux 5.7
Btrfs File-System Updates Land In Linux 5.7
FSINFO System Call, Mount Notifications Sent In For Linux 5.7 To Provide Better Storage Details
IO_uring Sees More Improvements With Linux 5.7 For This Exciting I/O Tech
FSCRYPT Inline Encryption Revised For Better Encryption Performance On Modern SoCs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions The Not So Glorious Driver For That Funky Looking RGB Mouse
Linux 5.6 Ships With Broken Intel WiFi Driver After Network Security Fixes Go Awry
Linux 5.6 Kernel Released With WireGuard, USB4, New AMD + Intel Hardware Support
Ada++ Wants To Make The Ada Programming Language More Accessible
WireGuard 1.0.0 Christened As A Modern Secure VPN Alternative To OpenVPN/IPsec
GNU Guix Wants To Replace The Linux-Libre Kernel With The Hurd Micro-Kernel
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Released
NIR Vectorization Lands In Mesa 20.1 For Big Intel Graphics Performance Boost