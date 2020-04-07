The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) updates have been sent in for the very active Linux 5.7 kernel.
Most notable for F2FS in this next version of the Linux kernel is introducing Zstd transparent file-system compression support. LZO and LZ4 also remain available as the existing compression options. LZ4 meanwhile is the new default compression method for F2FS.
F2FS also adds a new kernel ioctl to show the number of compressed blocks, a new DebugFS output for showing the mount time, improvements to avoid lock contention in DIO reads, and a wide variety of bug fixes. The bug fixes range from compression issues to potential deadlocks.
The full list of F2FS changes can be found via this pull request while the main takeaways is the introduction of Zstd support while LZ4 is the default compression means.
2 Comments