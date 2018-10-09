Just ahead of Ubuntu 18.10, Solus 4, and Fedora 29 among other forthcoming Linux distribution releases, Elementary OS 5 "Juno" has been released for a polished desktop experience that aims to compete with macOS and Windows for desktop usability.
Elementary OS 5.0 "Juno" continues to be based upon Ubuntu for its package set but continues with its own Pantheon desktop environment and remains quite focused on delivering a polished desktop experience. With the 5.0 Juno release they focused on refining the user experience, improving productivity, and taking their developer platform to the next level.
Elementary OS 5 brings many package updates, a nice developer IDE with elementary Code, updated music and photos applications, adjustable window tiling, a picture-in-picture mode for their desktop, and various other features.
A lengthy write-up with plenty of information about elementary OS 5.0 can be found via this Medium post. Elementary Juno can be downloaded at elementary.io.
