Eclipse OpenJ9 0.29 Released With Full AArch64 Linux Support, More Mature JITServer Tech
Written by Michael Larabel on 20 October 2021
The newest feature release to Eclipse OpenJ9 is now available, the high performance Java Virtual Machine originating from IBM J9.

Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.29 was released today, one day after the GraalVM 21.3 release and one month after the OpenJDK 17 debut. But in the case of OpenJ9 v0.29 it continues to target just OpenJDK 8 and OpenJDK 11.

Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.29 adds full support for AArch64 Linux and considers the 64-bit ARM Linux support to be a production-ready target for both OpenJDK 8 and 11.

The other exciting aspect of OpenJ9 v0.29 is the JITServer technology is now considered fully-supported on Linux x86/x86_64 and Linux IBM POWER 64-bit. OpenJ9's JITServer technology is about decoupling the just-in-time compiler from the virtual machine and letting that JIT compiler run as its own process. JITServer aims to improve the quality of service, particularly when the JIT compiler may be heavy on the CPU and memory resources.

OpenKJ9 0.29 also ships with many bug fixes and several new command-line options.

More details on Eclipse OpenJ9 0.29 and to download it can be found via GitHub.
