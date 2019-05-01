ESR Switches To Threadripper But His GCC SVN-To-Git Conversion Could Still Take Months
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 20 May 2019 at 07:51 PM EDT. 2 Comments
GNU --
It looks like the saga of converting the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) source tree from SVN to Git isn't over yet and could still take months until completion.

As written about last week, a Linaro developer worked on a Bash script leveraging Git-SVN for converting GCC's SVN to Git as while Eric S Raymond has been working on the effort for many months using his homegrown "Reposurgeon" utility, it hasn't yet panned out. Reposurgeon in last year's form was too memory hungry and slow while ultimately he began rewriting the tool in Golang in hopes of addressing these issues.

Eric S. Raymond has now commented on the Git-SVN-driven effort and has called it unsafe. Git-SVN can reportedly run into troubles of properly handling merges into the code-base and thus presents problems for nicely preserving the source tree's history.

ESR intends to continue work on his Reposurgeon-driven GCC conversion, well, unless the GCC developers go ahead anyways with their alternative conversion plans. But as for when the Reposurgeon conversion would be complete, that might not be until around the end of the year. ESR says there's "about a 65% chance" it could be done by the GNU Tools Cauldron conference this September. He's looking for help from Golang developers in assisting in translating his code to Go, which could speed up the effort.

ESR also notes that System76 provided him with a Thelio desktop computer featuring an AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor, which is helping tackle the GCC problem, albeit he's bottlenecked now by the Golang rewrite as opposed to CPU/RAM processing power.

More details in this mailing list thread.

Hopefully by the GCC 10 release next year their Git workflow will be in order.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 10 Lands Support For Emulating MMX With SSE Instructions
A Linaro Developer Has Taken Up The Effort Of Converting GCC's SVN To Git
GDB 8.3 Debugger Brings RISC-V, Terminal Styling, C++ Injection, IPv6 Connections
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Eyeing LTO By Default; GCC 9 Optimization Work Thanks To Firefox
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X
GNU Guix 1.0 System Distribution & Transactional Package Manager Released
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
MDS / Zombieload Mitigations Come At A Real Cost, Even If Keeping Hyper Threading On
x86 FPU Optimizations Land In Linux 5.2 That Torvalds Loves But Worries Of Regressions
Hands On With The Atomic Pi As A $35 Intel Atom Alternative To The Raspberry Pi
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
MDS: The Newest Speculative Execution Side-Channel Vulnerability