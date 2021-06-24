Valve's Dota 2 Adds AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

Valve's Dota 2 game is the latest adding support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and the first time having a Linux-native game support FSR for enhanced image upscaling.
Wednesday's update to Dota 2 brings support for FidelityFX Super Resolution, which FSR launched this week as AMD's alternative to NVIDIA DLSS. Dota 2 FSR works when using the game's Direct3D 11 or Vulkan renderers -- basically no OpenGL, due to FSR itself only catering to these newer graphics APIs.
The Dota2.com announcement explains on enabling it, "This update also adds support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution. This technique allows the game to render at a lower resolution and then upscale the results with improved image quality. The result is high quality rendering at a lower performance cost than full resolution rendering, which allows for higher framerates even on less powerful graphics cards. Players can enable this setting in the Video options by turning the "Game Screen Render Quality" to less than 100%, and then turning on the "FidelityFX Super Resolution" checkbox. FidelityFX Super Resolution works on any GPU compatible with DirectX 11 or Vulkan."
This AMD FSR in Dota 2 is working on Linux with Vulkan across GPUs/drivers, further indicating that no driver-side changes are actually required for FSR. It will be good to see what more usage of FidelityFX Super Resolution comes especially once AMD publishes the sources at GPUOpen beginning next month.
