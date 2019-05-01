Dell Launches Linux-Loaded Precision 3540 Laptop Starting At ~$700 USD
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 May 2019 at 03:05 PM EDT. 10 Comments
While the new Dell XPS 9380 Developer Edition is a beauty and offers very capable performance, if the price is too much, Dell has launched their "budget" Mobile Precision laptops now with Ubuntu Linux options.

The Dell Precision 3540 is the first of these new developer edition laptops. The Dell Precision 3540 starts at $702 USD for a Core i5-8365U model with UHD Graphics 620, 15-inch 1366x768 display, 4GB RAM, and 500GB HDD. There's a $67 savings in going for Ubuntu Linux over Microsoft Windows 10. Overall it's not too bad for a low-tier laptop though personally would have issues with the 4GB of RAM and 1366x768 display in 2019.

Later this month Dell will be rolling out the Dell Precision 3541 "Developer Edition" Linux laptop with Core and Xeon options, options for NVIDIA Quadro graphics, and other features.

Both of these laptops ship with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS but do also come certified for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0.

More details on Barton George's blog of Dell.
10 Comments

