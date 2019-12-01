Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 6 December 2019 at 06:32 PM EST. 86 Comments
It's been five years already since the vote to transition to systemd in Debian over Upstart while now there is the new vote that has just commenced for judging the interest in "init system diversity" and just how much Debian developers care (or not) in supporting alternatives to systemd.

Due to Debian developers having differing opinions on handling non-systemd bugs in 2019 and the interest/commitment to supporting systemd alternatives in the scope of Debian packaging and various related friction points, they've taken to a new general resolution over weighing init system diversity.

After public comments, the eight options for voting by Debian developers include:
Choice 1: F: Focus on systemd
Choice 2: B: Systemd but we support exploring alternatives
Choice 3: A: Support for multiple init systems is Important
Choice 4: D: Support non-systemd systems, without blocking progress
Choice 5: H: Support portability, without blocking progress
Choice 6: E: Support for multiple init systems is Required
Choice 7: G: Support portability and multiple implementations
Choice 8: Further Discussion

The call for voting was announced a short time ago on the mailing list and the voting ends on 27 December. Soon after we should learn what the Debian development community has decided for the future role of non-systemd support by the distribution.
