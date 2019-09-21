In time for any weekend gaming is the release of DXVK 1.4 as the latest big update to this Direct3D 11 over Vulkan implementation to boost the D3D11 Windows gaming performance with the likes of Wine and Valve's Steam Play (Proton).
With DXVK 1.4 the Direct3D interfaces have been updated against D3D11.4, the latest D3D11 revision shipped by Windows 10 Build 1903. This update brings new API features but DXVK isn't yet supporting some of the optional features like tiled resources and conservative rasterization.
DXVK 1.4 also is updated for the DXGI 1.4 run-time interface. Rounding out this update are also resource mapping improvements that should help The Witcher 3 as well as a performance fix for some games making heavy use of deferred contexts.
More details on DXVK 1.4 at GitHub.
