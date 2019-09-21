DXVK 1.4 Released With Updates Against Direct3D 11.4, Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 21 September 2019 at 11:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
In time for any weekend gaming is the release of DXVK 1.4 as the latest big update to this Direct3D 11 over Vulkan implementation to boost the D3D11 Windows gaming performance with the likes of Wine and Valve's Steam Play (Proton).

With DXVK 1.4 the Direct3D interfaces have been updated against D3D11.4, the latest D3D11 revision shipped by Windows 10 Build 1903. This update brings new API features but DXVK isn't yet supporting some of the optional features like tiled resources and conservative rasterization.

DXVK 1.4 also is updated for the DXGI 1.4 run-time interface. Rounding out this update are also resource mapping improvements that should help The Witcher 3 as well as a performance fix for some games making heavy use of deferred contexts.

More details on DXVK 1.4 at GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
A Total War Saga: TROY Seeing A Native Linux Port Next Year
Mesa's Disk Cache Code Now Better Caters To 4+ Core Systems
DXVK 1.3.4 Released With More Workarounds, Performance Bits
Lutris 0.5.3 Released With D9VK Option, Support For Finding AMDVLK Driver
Unity 2019.3 Beta Released With Renderer Improvements, Linux & Vulkan Fixes
Warfork Letting Warsow Live On Under Steam
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
The Linux Kernel Is Preparing To Enable 5-Level Paging By Default