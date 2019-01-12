The DXVK project for mapping Direct3D 10/11 atop Vulkan for Wine/Proton (Steam Play) users continues inching closer to its eventual 1.0 milestone.
DXVK 0.95 is the latest release out today for Linux gamers relying upon the project for a faster Windows Direct3D game running experience. DXVK 0.95 does bring minor reduction to the CPU overhead, but the biggest benefactor to this release is Assassin's Creed Odyssey. If the Vulkan driver supports multiDrawIndirect, DXVK will use it for batching indirect calls. In CPU bound scenarios this boosts the Assassin's Creed Odyssey performance by up to 20%. Other games may benefit similarly.
DXVK 0.95 also has various D3D10 stability fixes, NVIDIA fixes for Call of Duty: WWII and Need for Speed 2015, a FIFA 19 workaround, a Resident Evil 2 Demo crash fix, and a Superhot VR regression fix.
More details on DXVK 0.95 via GitHub.
