DXVK 0.80 Released With Initial State Cache, Direct3D 11.1 Feature Level
23 September 2018
Development on DXVK for mapping Direct3D (primarily D3D11) atop Vulkan continues speeding along for boosting Windows gaming on Wine / Steam Play (Proton). Ending out the weekend is the release of DXVK 0.80.

The DXVK 0.80 features the initial pipeline state cache, which can help reduce stuttering within games on subsequent runs (once the pipeline state has been cached) and all around improve the experience. DXVK also now supports Direct3D Feature Level 11_1, has minor reductions in CPU usage overhead, and has some fixes affecting APU systems, Assetto Corsa, and Project Cars 2.

The Direct3D Feature Level 11_1 is the Direct3D 11.1 runtime and adds logical blend operations, target-independent rasterization, UAVs at every pipeline stage with higher slot counts, and other additions.

More details on GitHub.
