Coreboot 4.14 Released With 42 New Motherboards Added, AMD Cezanne APU Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 10 May 2021 at 05:28 PM EDT. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
It's been a half-year already since Coreboot 4.13 was released so out now is Coreboot 4.14 that is represented by over thirty six hundred new commits adding dozens of new motherboards now supported.

Coreboot 4.14 brings initial support for AMD Cezanne APUs, though the current focus on the AMD APU support appears to be in the context of support for Google Chromebooks as opposed to seeing much in the way of consumer device/motherboard support. Meanwhile Coreboot 4.14 now considers its Intel Xeon Scalable processor support to be mature. Coreboot 4.14 supports Xeon Scalable Cascade Lake and Cooper Lake platforms.

Dozens of new motherboards are supported by Coreboot 4.14 but most of them are new Google Chromebooks. There are also some AMD reference boards (Bilby and Majolica) and Intel Alder Lake reference vehicle platforms. Also worth noting in the new motherboard support are several System76 laptops, the Purism Librem 14 laptop, and the PINE64 ROCKPro64.
- AMD Bilby
- AMD Majolica
- GIGABYTE GA-D510UD
- Google Blipper
- Google Brya
- Google Cherry
- Google Collis
- Google Copano
- Google Cozmo
- Google Cret
- Google Drobit
- Google Galtic
- Google Gumboz
- Google Guybrush
- Google Herobrine
- Google Homestar
- Google Katsu
- Google Kracko
- Google Lalala
- Google Makomo
- Google Mancomb
- Google Marzipan
- Google Pirika
- Google Sasuke
- Google Sasukette
- Google Spherion
- Google Storo
- Google Volet
- HP 280 G2
- Intel Alderlake-M RVP
- Intel Alderlake-M RVP with Chrome EC
- Intel Elkhartlake LPDDR4x CRB
- Intel shadowmountain
- Kontron COMe-mAL10
- MSI H81M-P33 (MS-7817 v1.2)
- Pine64 ROCKPro64
- Purism Librem 14
- System76 darp5
- System76 galp3-c
- System76 gaze15
- System76 oryp5
- System76 oryp6

More details on the changes to find with Coreboot 4.14 via the official release announcement today on Coreboot.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
LinuxBoot Pulls In netboot.xyz For Easily Booting Different OS Installers
Motherboards + Beer: Virtual Event Addressing Coreboot / Open-Source Firmware Prospects
Intel + Microsoft Continue Work On Replacing More SMM "Black Boxes" With PRM
Coreboot 4.13 Adds Intel TXT, Picks Up New Boards For AMD Pollock, Intel Alder Lake
There's An Effort By A System76 Engineer To Bring Coreboot To Newer AMD Platforms
Coreboot Ported To A Newer Intel Server Board From Supermicro
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice Merges Initial Support For Compiling To WebAssembly
GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too
FreeBSD Is Off To A Good 2021 Start With FreeBSD 13.0, PIE By Default, helloSystem
Pyston 2.2 Released For A Faster Python While Facebook Releases Cinder
A Number Of Exciting RISC-V Improvements For Linux 5.13
Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
GCC, GNU Toolchain Finally Working To Establish CI/CD For Better Reliability
Mesa 21.1 Released With RADV Variable Rate Shading, More Intel Vulkan Improvements