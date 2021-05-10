It's been a half-year already since Coreboot 4.13 was released so out now is Coreboot 4.14 that is represented by over thirty six hundred new commits adding dozens of new motherboards now supported.
Coreboot 4.14 brings initial support for AMD Cezanne APUs, though the current focus on the AMD APU support appears to be in the context of support for Google Chromebooks as opposed to seeing much in the way of consumer device/motherboard support. Meanwhile Coreboot 4.14 now considers its Intel Xeon Scalable processor support to be mature. Coreboot 4.14 supports Xeon Scalable Cascade Lake and Cooper Lake platforms.
Dozens of new motherboards are supported by Coreboot 4.14 but most of them are new Google Chromebooks. There are also some AMD reference boards (Bilby and Majolica) and Intel Alder Lake reference vehicle platforms. Also worth noting in the new motherboard support are several System76 laptops, the Purism Librem 14 laptop, and the PINE64 ROCKPro64.
- AMD Bilby
- AMD Majolica
- GIGABYTE GA-D510UD
- Google Blipper
- Google Brya
- Google Cherry
- Google Collis
- Google Copano
- Google Cozmo
- Google Cret
- Google Drobit
- Google Galtic
- Google Gumboz
- Google Guybrush
- Google Herobrine
- Google Homestar
- Google Katsu
- Google Kracko
- Google Lalala
- Google Makomo
- Google Mancomb
- Google Marzipan
- Google Pirika
- Google Sasuke
- Google Sasukette
- Google Spherion
- Google Storo
- Google Volet
- HP 280 G2
- Intel Alderlake-M RVP
- Intel Alderlake-M RVP with Chrome EC
- Intel Elkhartlake LPDDR4x CRB
- Intel shadowmountain
- Kontron COMe-mAL10
- MSI H81M-P33 (MS-7817 v1.2)
- Pine64 ROCKPro64
- Purism Librem 14
- System76 darp5
- System76 galp3-c
- System76 gaze15
- System76 oryp5
- System76 oryp6
More details on the changes to find with Coreboot 4.14 via the official release announcement today on Coreboot.org.
