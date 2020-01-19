Intel's ConnMan Is Ready With WireGuard Support

In addition to NetworkManager having good WireGuard support in advance of this secure VPN tunnel tech landing with the Linux 5.6 kernel, Intel's ConnMan software is also ready with supporting WireGuard.
Intel's ConnMan hasn't seen a new tagged release in nearly one year but over the past two months in the Git development code WireGuard support has materialized. ConnMan, as a reminder, is the Intel-led effort for providing an Internet connection manager on Linux designed for embedded/mobile use-cases that dates back to their Moblin days.
ConnMan has added WireGuard VPN support since November with more improvements having been merged this week. ConnMan is used currently by the likes of Sailfish OS, OpenELEC, optionally by Arch Linux and other distributions.
With a lot of VPN improvements, continued Intel IWD integration, and other work having landed since last April, hopefully the next stable ConnMan release isn't too far out.
