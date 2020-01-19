Intel's ConnMan Is Ready With WireGuard Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 January 2020 at 09:36 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL --
In addition to NetworkManager having good WireGuard support in advance of this secure VPN tunnel tech landing with the Linux 5.6 kernel, Intel's ConnMan software is also ready with supporting WireGuard.

Intel's ConnMan hasn't seen a new tagged release in nearly one year but over the past two months in the Git development code WireGuard support has materialized. ConnMan, as a reminder, is the Intel-led effort for providing an Internet connection manager on Linux designed for embedded/mobile use-cases that dates back to their Moblin days.

ConnMan has added WireGuard VPN support since November with more improvements having been merged this week. ConnMan is used currently by the likes of Sailfish OS, OpenELEC, optionally by Arch Linux and other distributions.

With a lot of VPN improvements, continued Intel IWD integration, and other work having landed since last April, hopefully the next stable ConnMan release isn't too far out.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel's OSPray 2.0 Ray-Tracing Engine Released
More Details On Intel's CVE-2019-14615 Graphics Vulnerability, a.k.a. iGPU Leak
The Linux Kernel Obsoletes The Intel Simple Firmware Interface
More Benchmarks Of The Initial Performance Hit From CVE-2019-14615 On Intel Gen7 Graphics
Intel Gen7 Graphics Mitigation Will Try To Avoid Performance Loss In Final Version
LLVM 10 Adds Option To Help Offset Intel JCC Microcode Performance Impact
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
The Linux Kernel Obsoletes The Intel Simple Firmware Interface
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Linux In 2020 Can Finally Provide Sane Monitoring Of SATA Drive Temperatures
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations
Intel Ivybridge + Haswell Require Security Mitigation For Graphics Hardware Flaw