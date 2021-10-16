Rust-Based Cloud-Hypervisor 19.0 Released With Improved Live Migration, Faster Boot Time
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 16 October 2021 at 01:33 PM EDT. 1 Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
Cloud-Hypervisor 19.0 debuted this week as the Intel-led open-source VMM focused on supporting modern cloud workloads and written in the Rust programming language while leveraging the Linux's KVM virtualization code or the Microsoft MSHV hypervisor on Windows.

Cloud-Hypervisor 19.0 continues to focus on only supporting 64-bit software, providing a minimal attack surface and other security improvements in part by leveraging Rust, and other modern-focused design principals.

With Cloud-Hypervisor 19.0 the boot times for guests are even quicker thanks to improvements to the hypervisor's PCI handling code. There are also live migration improvements with now handling live migration while using virtio-mem and virtio-balloon devices, ACPI hot-plugged memory previously not being restored after migration, and live migration with large blocks of memory having been buggy.

The new Cloud-Hypervisor release also has improved PTY handling for the serial and virtio-console interfaces, improved support for TDX, and running on AArch64 adds VirtIO-IOMMU support.

Downloads and more details on Cloud-Hypervisor 19.0 via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Bareflank Hypervisor 3.0 Pre-Release Debuts With Many Changes
Linux 5.16 To Feature More Extensible VirtIO GPU Driver With "Context Types" Addition
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 18.0 Brings AArch64 Improvements, VHDX Disk Image Support
Linux 5.15 Adds VDUSE For vDPA Devices In User-Space
Linux 5.15 KVM Defaults To The New x86 TDP MMU, Enables AMD SVM 5-Level Paging
Google Working On Making VirtIO-GPU More Extensible
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15-rc5 x86 Changes Aim To Fix "Yet Another Hardware Trainwreck"
IBM Proposing A CPU Namespace For The Linux Kernel
It Appears FUTEX2 Will Land For Linux 5.16
Intel Contributes AVX-512 Optimizations To Numpy, Yields Massive Speedups
Flatpak 1.12 Released - Better Sub-Sandbox Handling To Benefit Steam
Intel Begins Preparing Linux Graphics Driver For Multi-Tile Hardware
GCC 12 Enables Auto-Vectorization For -O2 Optimization Level
A Big Batch Of AMD Graphics Driver Updates Just Sent Out For Linux 5.16