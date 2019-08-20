Chromebooks Switching Over To The BFQ I/O Scheduler
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 20 August 2019 at 06:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GOOGLE --
On Chromebooks when moving to the latest Chrome OS that switches over to a Linux 4.19 based kernel, BFQ has become the default I/O scheduler.

BFQ has been maturing nicely and as of late there's been an uptick in interest around this I/O scheduler with some also calling for it to be used by default in distributions. Google has decided BFQ is attractive enough to enable by default for Chromebooks to provide better responsiveness.

In our own tests, particularly with slower storage mediums, BFQ delivers good results on recent kernel releases. BFQ aims for low latency on interactive and soft real-time tasks while still being capable of achieving high throughput, among other benefits.

Below is a demo by BFQ developer Paolo Valente on the responsiveness of BFQ on Chromebooks.

Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Google Chrome 77 Enters Beta
Google Engineers Get Windows Booting When Kexec'ed Under Linux
Chrome 76 Released With Flash Blocked By Default
Various Chrome OS Hardware Support Improvements Make It Into Linux 5.3 Mainline
Google's Graphics API Debugger 1.6 Adds Stadia Support
Chrome 76 Beta Brings Dark Mode Media Query, Other Improvements
Popular News This Week
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Developers Discover 3~20% Boost For Current-Gen Hardware
AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Playing Nicely With Latest Linux Distros Following BIOS Updates
Xfce 4.14 Desktop Officially Released
QEMU 4.1 Released With Many ARM, MIPS & x86 Additions
Fedora Developers Discuss Ways To Improve Linux Interactivity In Low-Memory Situations