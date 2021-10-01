Chrome 95 Released With FTP Support Completely Removed, New Developer Additions

Chrome 95 has rolled out as stable today as the latest version of Google's web browser.With Chrome 95 the previously-deprecated FTP support has been completely removed. There are also many new developer features available in Chrome 95 along with a number of mobile-focused additions. Some of the Google Chrome 95 highlights include:- Beginning as an origin trial is the attempt to reduce the HTTP user agent string information exposed to cut-down on the possible browser fingerprinting by websites.- Another origin trial is access handles for the file-system access API. This can provide for much better performance as well as new use-cases.- Secure Payment Confirmation and WebAssembly Exception Handling have been promoted out of their prior origin trials.- A new EyeDropper API for constructing custom color pickers.- URLPattern as a new API that provides operating system support for matching URLs to a supplied pattern.- FTP support is now completely removed. Since Chrome 88 it had only been available through a deprecation trial but is now completely eliminated.

More information on the Chrome 95 changes via ChromeStatus.com and the Chrome Release Blog