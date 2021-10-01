Chrome 95 Released With FTP Support Completely Removed, New Developer Additions
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 19 October 2021 at 03:06 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Chrome 95 has rolled out as stable today as the latest version of Google's web browser.

With Chrome 95 the previously-deprecated FTP support has been completely removed. There are also many new developer features available in Chrome 95 along with a number of mobile-focused additions. Some of the Google Chrome 95 highlights include:

- Beginning as an origin trial is the attempt to reduce the HTTP user agent string information exposed to cut-down on the possible browser fingerprinting by websites.

- Another origin trial is access handles for the file-system access API. This can provide for much better performance as well as new use-cases.

- Secure Payment Confirmation and WebAssembly Exception Handling have been promoted out of their prior origin trials.

- A new EyeDropper API for constructing custom color pickers.

- URLPattern as a new API that provides operating system support for matching URLs to a supplied pattern.

- FTP support is now completely removed. Since Chrome 88 it had only been available through a deprecation trial but is now completely eliminated.


More information on the Chrome 95 changes via ChromeStatus.com and the Chrome Release Blog.
