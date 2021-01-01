Chrome 88 Released With Security Fixes, Adobe Flash Removed

Google has released Chrome 88 as the latest stable version of their cross-platform web browser.Some of the key highlights of Chrome 88 include:- 36 security fixes, including for a critical issue over insufficient policy enforcement in Cryptohome. There are also many security issues resolved that were considered high priority.- Adobe Flash Player support has been completely cleared out now that Adobe Flash is end-of-life upstream.- The target="_blank" behavior now implies rel="noopener" by default for security purposes.- CSS aspect-ratio property support as well as support for "hyphens: auto" mode.- Various WebXR improvements like lighting estimation and dynamic viewport scaling.- Support for FTP has been completely removed from Google Chrome following its earlier deprecation.