Chrome 88 Released With Security Fixes, Adobe Flash Removed
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 19 January 2021 at 03:05 PM EST.
Google has released Chrome 88 as the latest stable version of their cross-platform web browser.

Some of the key highlights of Chrome 88 include:

- 36 security fixes, including for a critical issue over insufficient policy enforcement in Cryptohome. There are also many security issues resolved that were considered high priority.

- Adobe Flash Player support has been completely cleared out now that Adobe Flash is end-of-life upstream.

- The target="_blank" behavior now implies rel="noopener" by default for security purposes.

- CSS aspect-ratio property support as well as support for "hyphens: auto" mode.

- Various WebXR improvements like lighting estimation and dynamic viewport scaling.

- Support for FTP has been completely removed from Google Chrome following its earlier deprecation.


See more information via the Chrome releases blog.
