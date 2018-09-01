Chrome 70 In Beta With TLS 1.3, Opus Support In MP4 & AV1 Decode
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 14 September 2018
GOOGLE --
Following last week's Chrome 69 release, Chrome 70 is now in beta as the latest feature-update to Google's browser.

Chrome 70 Beta ships with Opus audio support within MP4 when using Media Source Extensions, initial AV1 video decode is present after it was reverted from making it into Chrome 69, TLS 1.3 support is available in full, new Priority Hints functionality to let developers indicate a resource's relative importance, Shape Detection API improvements, WebUSB for dedicated worker threads, Vulkan rendering preparations, and various developer changes.

Those interested can learn more about the Chrome 70 Beta via Chromium.org. Chrome 70 should be formally released around the middle of October.
