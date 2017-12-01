Chrome 64 Beta Brings Stronger Pop-Up Blocker, JavaScript Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 14 December 2017 at 08:14 PM EST. 1 Comment
Ahead of the holidays Google has pushed out the Chrome 64 beta to all supported platforms.

The beta of Chrome 64 comes with a stronger pop-up blocker designed to fend off recent ways some websites have been delivering pop-ups and other abusive experiences. Chrome 64 Beta also adds support for the Resize Observer API to better control/notifications when element sizes change. Chrome 64 beta also adds the JavaScript import.meta property, Unicode property escapes in JavaScript, AudioWorklet API, WebRTC 1.0 updates, and more.

More details on today's Chrome 64 beta via Chromium.org. Other changes to be found in Chrome 64 beta are outlined at ChromeStatus.com.
