CentOS Hyperscaler Effort Approved With Backing From Facebook, Twitter

The CentOS board has approved the creation of a "Hyperscale" SIG spearheaded by engineers from the likes of Facebook and Twitter in aiming to make CentOS Stream more appealing to such large scale server/cloud organizations.
As noted earlier this week, the CentOS Hyperscale(r) SIG is about shipping newer packages via a new repository and other possible modifications to package defaults in aiming to make CentOS Stream more suitable for large enterprises. Select packages might be back-ported to CentOS via a new opt-in repository, alternate policy defaults might be established, and other possible changes to be evaluated moving ahead by this special interest group. The CentOS Hyperscaler effort will still be hosted on CentOS.org and will be focused on CentOS Stream with CentOS 8 due to be EOL'ed at the end of this year.
The CentOS Hyperscale SIG was approved at this Wednesday's board meeting and thus processes have begun for formally establishing it within the open-source project and beginning to plot their changes moving forward.
More details on the initial focus of the CentOS Hyperscaler effort via the CentOS.org Wiki.
We'll certainly be monitoring the progress of this special interest group to see what interesting work comes of it.
2 Comments