CentOS Working To Increase Transparency, Revamp Branding
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 27 November 2019 at 06:30 AM EST. 3 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Recently the CentOS Board met for the first time since the recent CentOS 8.0 and CentOS Stream releases. It was an interesting outcome.

The CentOS Board of Directors has decided to increase the transparency into the board. For example, they are now (finally) publishing minutes from their meetings and they are also working on more transparent processes moving forward. Additionally, the CentOS BoD is looking to add new/more directors, encouraging sub-groups within CentOS to also work on transparency best practices, and other actions.

Beyond the increased transparency, the Board of Directors is working with designers to revamp the logo and branding of the project for this RHEL-based Linux distribution.


Some of the sample design proposals can be found here. There will be more involvement as the proposed designs get further along.

See the meeting minutes for more details.
