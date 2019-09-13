Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 was released in early May that then set off the races for the CentOS developers to work on this next major release, some of which developers are employed by Red Hat. Good progress was made early on and in June we heard CentOS 8.0 could ship in a month or two but that didn't happen.
In early July they completed the initial build loop and by mid-August was working on creating a release candidate and QA work but then went silent. There were reports of complications around RHEL8 modules and other features while also hearing of some internal Red Hat matter causing a delay. More recently, it was said by the CentOS project that they were instead focusing on CentOS 7.7 before shipping CentOS 8.0.
While CentOS 7.7 has yet to ship, we hear today CentOS 8.0 will reportedly ship next week. They tweeted today the next version would be released on 24 September.
The next version of #CentOS is being released September 24 and will be announced in all the usual places.— CentOS Project (@CentOSProject) September 16, 2019
But that could also mean CentOS 7.7... But CentOS QA member Anssi Johansson commented they are indeed referring to the next major version rather than CentOS 7.7. But CentOS 7.7 is reported to be coming soon too.
The CentOS 8 Wiki page has also now been updated to reflect a planned release date of 24 September. So if all goes well, CentOS 8.0 will be here next week!