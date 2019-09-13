RHEL8-Based CentOS 8.0 Slated To Be Released Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 16 September 2019 at 06:35 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RED HAT --
It looks like CentOS 8.0 as the community and cost-free re-spin of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 will finally ship next week.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 was released in early May that then set off the races for the CentOS developers to work on this next major release, some of which developers are employed by Red Hat. Good progress was made early on and in June we heard CentOS 8.0 could ship in a month or two but that didn't happen.

In early July they completed the initial build loop and by mid-August was working on creating a release candidate and QA work but then went silent. There were reports of complications around RHEL8 modules and other features while also hearing of some internal Red Hat matter causing a delay. More recently, it was said by the CentOS project that they were instead focusing on CentOS 7.7 before shipping CentOS 8.0.

While CentOS 7.7 has yet to ship, we hear today CentOS 8.0 will reportedly ship next week. They tweeted today the next version would be released on 24 September.

But that could also mean CentOS 7.7... But CentOS QA member Anssi Johansson commented they are indeed referring to the next major version rather than CentOS 7.7. But CentOS 7.7 is reported to be coming soon too.

The CentOS 8 Wiki page has also now been updated to reflect a planned release date of 24 September. So if all goes well, CentOS 8.0 will be here next week!
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Red Hat News
EPEL 8.0 Is Now Ready To Offer Up More Packages To Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Users
Red Hat Joins The RISC-V Foundation
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 Brings Cloud Improvements, Kernel Livepatching
GlusterFS Planning To Drop 32-Bit Support
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 Enters Beta
The State Of EPEL-8 For Complementing RHEL8's Packages
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Intel's Open-Source VP9 Video Encoder Just Scored A Massive ~3x Performance Boost
Microsoft Teams Is Coming To Linux
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
PHP 7.4-RC1 Released With The Performance Looking Real Good - PHP 7.4 Benchmarks