CentOS 8.0 is now available as the long awaited community rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0.With Scientific Linux having been phased out moving forward, CentOS is the main community-based distribution (albeit backed by Red Hat) providing a cost-free version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. It took a few months to get out the door, but CentOS 8.0 is now available as being re-based off Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. CentOS/RHEL 8.0 brings many new features over the aging EL7 archive.This morning was also the surprise Red Hat announcement of CentOS Stream as their new forward-looking, rolling-release distribution intended for developers and early adopters.Both CentOS 8.0 and CentOS Stream can be downloaded from CentOS.org