CentOS 8.0 is now available as the long awaited community rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0.
With Scientific Linux having been phased out moving forward, CentOS is the main community-based distribution (albeit backed by Red Hat) providing a cost-free version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. It took a few months to get out the door, but CentOS 8.0 is now available as being re-based off Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. CentOS/RHEL 8.0 brings many new features over the aging EL7 archive.
This morning was also the surprise Red Hat announcement of CentOS Stream as their new forward-looking, rolling-release distribution intended for developers and early adopters.
Both CentOS 8.0 and CentOS Stream can be downloaded from CentOS.org.
