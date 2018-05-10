CentOS 7 1804 is now available as the latest release of this leading "community spin" of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The 1804 update to CentOS 7 is based on last month's release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5.
The release notes on CentOS 7 1804 are available from CentOS.org.
The CentOS 7 1804 install media is available from their mirrors.
Given the recent release of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and the upcoming release of openSUSE Leap 15, it's time shortly for a fresh enterprise Linux performance comparison on a few workstations/servers.
