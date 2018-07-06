Based off last month's Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 update, CentOS 6.10 is available this week while also the Scientific Linux 6.10 release candidate has also been made available.
Released on Tuesday was the CentOS 6.10 release. This CentOS 6 update is derived from the same sources as RHEL 6.10.
As such, like with upstream RHEL 6.10, this new release offers Retpolines and KPTI support for Spectre and Meltdown mitigation. Besides security update work, there are also updates to GCC and other system packages. But all in all, not much is happening for EL6 due to the time around on the market it's mostly just receiving security updates and important fixes. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 remains their prime focus and prepping the yet-to-be-released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.
Coming out this morning was the Scientific 6.10-RC1 update. If no major issues are discovered in the next few days, Scientific Linux 6.10 will be officially released around 10 July.
Another notable RHEL downstream is Oracle Linux and this week Oracle also released their Oracle Linux 6 Update 10. Oracle Linux 6 Update 10 has both the Linux 2.6.32-based kernel option as well as an Oracle Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel derived from the Linux 4.1 kernel (that's UEKR4 and not their newer UEKR5 that is available with Oracle Linux 7).
