CentOS 6.10 Released, Scientific Linux 6.10 Coming Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 6 July 2018 at 05:30 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RED HAT --
Based off last month's Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 update, CentOS 6.10 is available this week while also the Scientific Linux 6.10 release candidate has also been made available.

Released on Tuesday was the CentOS 6.10 release. This CentOS 6 update is derived from the same sources as RHEL 6.10.

As such, like with upstream RHEL 6.10, this new release offers Retpolines and KPTI support for Spectre and Meltdown mitigation. Besides security update work, there are also updates to GCC and other system packages. But all in all, not much is happening for EL6 due to the time around on the market it's mostly just receiving security updates and important fixes. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 remains their prime focus and prepping the yet-to-be-released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.

Coming out this morning was the Scientific 6.10-RC1 update. If no major issues are discovered in the next few days, Scientific Linux 6.10 will be officially released around 10 July.

Another notable RHEL downstream is Oracle Linux and this week Oracle also released their Oracle Linux 6 Update 10. Oracle Linux 6 Update 10 has both the Linux 2.6.32-based kernel option as well as an Oracle Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel derived from the Linux 4.1 kernel (that's UEKR4 and not their newer UEKR5 that is available with Oracle Linux 7).
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Red Hat News
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 Released With Spectre/Meltdown Mitigation
Red Hat Summit 2018 Wraps Up With Containers/Virtualization Still Being Hot
CentOS 7 1804 Released As The Free Spin Of RHEL 7.5
Team Silverblue Succeeds Fedora Atomic Workstation, Aims To Be In Great Shape By F30
Learning More About Red Hat's Stratis Project To Offer Btrfs/ZFS-Like Functionality
Plymouth Adds Device Rotation Support
Popular News This Week
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
The Linux Kernel May Soon Default To SCSI MQ Mode
A Ton Of Wine vs. Windows 10 vs. Linux Direct3D/OpenGL Performance Data