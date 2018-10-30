Cedrus VPU Decoder Driver Being Mainlined With New Linux Media Request API
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 30 October 2018 at 06:34 PM EDT. 1 Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
The Cedrus VPU driver developed by Bootlin for supporting the Allwinner VPU open-source support via crowdfunding is set to hit the mainline kernel for Linux 4.20~5.0.

The Cedrus VPU driver is what was developed over six months this year at Bootlin via a crowd-funded internship that raised over thirty-six thousand dollars (USD) for the effort.

This driver made a lot of progress for advancing video decode on Allwinner SoCs as open-source and for Linux 4.20 this driver appears ready.

The Cedrus VPU decoder driver was submitted for mainline today as part of a new experimental media request API for this next kernel. This new media request API has been years in the works and is intended to allow device drivers to dynamically change the parameters they need for each new video frame being decoded. The latest Google camera and codec HAL depend upon such functionality while now it's coming to the mainline Linux kernel initially with support for stateless codecs. The Cedrus video decoder driver supports this new API as well as the Vivid virtual driver.

Details via this pull request that is bringing over six thousand lines of new code to the kernel between this new media request API and the Cedrus driver.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
PipeWire Is Still On Track For One Day Being A Drop-In Replacement To PulseAudio
Opus 1.3 Released - One Of The Leading Lossy Open-Source Audio Codecs
PulseAudio Lands Big Improvements For Its Meson Build System
DAV1D: A New AV1 Video Decoder From The VideoLAN Developers
OBS Studio Now Supports VA-API For Video Encoding
OpenShot 2.4.3 Releases With Performance Improvements, Animated Masks
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Now VLA-Free: A Win For Security, Less Overhead & Better For Clang
Linus Torvalds Shows His New Polite Side While Pointing Out Bad Kernel Code
EA SEED's Halcyon R&D Engine Experimenting With Vulkan & Linux Support
The D Language Front-End Finally Merged Into GCC 9
Samsung Open-Source Group Reportedly Shuts Down
IBM Announces Deal To Acquire Red Hat At $34 Billion