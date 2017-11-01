Cannonlake Onboarding Posted For GCC Compiler

An Intel developer is looking to merge the -march=cannonlake support for the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC).
Julia Koval is looking to add the new Cannonlake march option into trunk for GCC 8. This is the tuning for the Cannonlake Intel CPUs to debut next year as the successor to Kabylake / Coffee Lake.
The extensions flipped on for Cannonlake are "64-bit extensions, MOVBE, MMX, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, POPCNT, PKU, AVX, AVX2, AES, PCLMUL, FSGSBASE, RDRND, FMA, BMI, BMI2, F16C, RDSEED, ADCX, PREFETCHW, CLFLUSHOPT, XSAVEC, XSAVES, AVX512F, AVX512VL, AVX512BW, AVX512DQ, AVX512CD, AVX512VBMI, AVX512IFMA, SHA, CLWB and UMIP instruction set support."
Cannonlake is the 10nm die shrink to Kaby/Coffee Lake and will feature AVX-512 on the desktop, "Gen 10" graphics, and other improvements.
With GCC 8 feature development ending soon, this patch should land just in time for the GCC 8.1 stable release early next year.
