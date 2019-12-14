Back in August was the release of the very big CUPS 2.3 update that shifted the source code license, added support for IPP Printer presets, added a new utility, and other improvements for this Apple-controlled Unix/Linux printing system. Available now is CUPS 2.3.1 with various fixes.
Apple's motivation for performing the CUPS 2.3.1 release seems to be driven via CVE-2019-2228, a security vulnerability made public this month regarding an incorrect bounds check that could lead to local information disclosure in the printer spooler. This CUPS vulnerability appears to have been first uncovered on Android. Besides CUPS 2.3.1, CUPS 2.2.13 was also released with a corrected bounds check in place to avoid the possible information disclosure.
CUPS 2.3.1 also has a crash fix for its web user interface, a workaround for the scheduler's systemd support, better libusb permission handling, improvements to the ippeveprinter utility introduced in CUPS 2.3, support for the second roll on DYMO Twin/DUO label printers, and various other fixes.
The CUPS 2.3.1 printing system can be downloaded from CUPS.org.
