CRYENGINE's Sandbox Editor Now Open-Source
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 22 March 2018 at 06:10 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Crytek last year announced they would release the source code to their Sandbox editor; that goal has now been realized.

CRYENGINE Sandbox is their editor for games/assets for software making use of this Crytek game engine. Sandbox was previously closed-source but now it's been opened up in full, including its Qt user-interface components.

The CRYENGINE Sandbox code can be found hosted via CRYENGINE on GitHub. It's great to see happen as previously CRYENGINE's Sandbox was behind a paywall, so it will be interesting to see if this causes any uptick in modding around CRYENGINE-powered games, etc.
