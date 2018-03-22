CRYENGINE's Sandbox Editor Now Open-Source

Crytek last year announced they would release the source code to their Sandbox editor; that goal has now been realized.
CRYENGINE Sandbox is their editor for games/assets for software making use of this Crytek game engine. Sandbox was previously closed-source but now it's been opened up in full, including its Qt user-interface components.
The CRYENGINE Sandbox code can be found hosted via CRYENGINE on GitHub. It's great to see happen as previously CRYENGINE's Sandbox was behind a paywall, so it will be interesting to see if this causes any uptick in modding around CRYENGINE-powered games, etc.
