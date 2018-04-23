V3D DRM Driver Revised As It Works To Get Into The Mainline Kernel

Eric Anholt of Broadcom has sent out his revised patches for the "V3D" DRM driver, which up until last week was known as the VC5 DRM driver.
As explained last week, the VC5 driver components are being renamed to V3D since it ends up supporting more than just VC5 with Broadcom VC6 hardware already being supported too. Eric is making preparations to get this VideoCore driver into the mainline Linux kernel and he will then also rename the VC5 Gallium3D driver to V3D Gallium3D.
On Tuesday the latest patches were published following the initial code review last week for this VC4 DRM successor. Eric has also written more about his current Broadcom VideoCore open-source driver happenings via his blog.
