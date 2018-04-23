V3D DRM Driver Revised As It Works To Get Into The Mainline Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 24 April 2018 at 05:31 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Eric Anholt of Broadcom has sent out his revised patches for the "V3D" DRM driver, which up until last week was known as the VC5 DRM driver.

As explained last week, the VC5 driver components are being renamed to V3D since it ends up supporting more than just VC5 with Broadcom VC6 hardware already being supported too. Eric is making preparations to get this VideoCore driver into the mainline Linux kernel and he will then also rename the VC5 Gallium3D driver to V3D Gallium3D.

On Tuesday the latest patches were published following the initial code review last week for this VC4 DRM successor. Eric has also written more about his current Broadcom VideoCore open-source driver happenings via his blog.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
BUS1 Still Remains Out Of The Mainline Linux Kernel, But DBus-Broker Continues
Linux 4.17-rc2 Kernel Released With Mostly Routine Changes
AMDGPU DC Fixes For Linux 4.17 Take Care Of "The Dark Screen Issue"
V3D DRM Driver Steps Towards Mainline Kernel, Renamed From VC5
Detailing The Idle Loop Ordering Problem & The Power Improvement In Linux 4.17
Broadcom VC5 DRM Driver Might Soon Be On Its Way To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Popular News This Week
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
This Chart Shows How The Radeon RX 580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060 Now Compete Under Linux
Arch Linux Finally Rolling Out Glibc 2.27
Linux 4.17-rc1 Kernel Released: A Ton Of New Functionality While Shedding Old Code
FFmpeg 4.0 Released With New Encoders/Decoders, NVIDIA NVDEC Decoding
MySQL 8.0 Released With Many Improvements, Faster Performance