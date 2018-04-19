V3D DRM Driver Steps Towards Mainline Kernel, Renamed From VC5
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 19 April 2018 at 05:54 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The Broadcom VC5 driver stack is being renamed to V3D and developer Eric Anholt is looking at merging it into the mainline Linux kernel.

The VC5 DRM/KMS and Mesa code has been for supporting the next-generation Broadcom VideoCore 5 graphics hardware that's only now beginning to appear in some devices, well, it seems one device so far. Though as I pointed out a few months back, there's already "VC6" activity going on too as the apparent successor to VC5 already being in development.

Anholt has acknowledged this VC5 driver is working on VC6 too, thus he's planning the rename to the more generic "V3D" name to avoid potential confusion.

Eric has pointed out he's still working on security for this driver to ensure clients of the GPU can't access each others memory. But aside from that, he thinks the application binary interface (ABI) is in good shape and is hoping to merge the driver to mainline.

He notes in the patches that he is planning to rename the VC5 Gallium3D driver to V3D too, once this DRM/KMS driver is merged to the mainline Linux kernel tree.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Detailing The Idle Loop Ordering Problem & The Power Improvement In Linux 4.17
Broadcom VC5 DRM Driver Might Soon Be On Its Way To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Linux 4.17-rc1 Kernel Released: A Ton Of New Functionality While Shedding Old Code
A Last Minute Linux 4.17 Pull To Help Non-PCID Systems With KPTI Meltdown Performance
Remaining Subsystem Updates Land Ahead Of Linux 4.17-rc1
DRM Drivers Get Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.17-rc1
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Allow Some Systems To Lower Their Idle Power Use Up To 10%+
Linux 4.17-rc1 Kernel Released: A Ton Of New Functionality While Shedding Old Code
The Oracle vs. Google Case Is Concerning Some Wine Developers
More GNOME Performance Improvements Are On The Way
GIMP Punts Painting Off To Separate Thread
GNOME 3.28.1 Released With Several Refinements