Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Reportedly Banned
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 13 September 2018 at 05:42 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Multiple individuals are reporting that they have been just recently banned by Blizzard for playing their games -- seemingly Overwatch is the main title -- when using Wine with the DXVK D3D11-over-Vulkan translation layer.

Blizzard support has said they are not banning Linux gamers for using these "emulation" techniques but not officially supported.

However, per this Reddit thread with one of the users writing into Phoronix, there have been recent bans to Linux gamers and the only expressed common denominator seems to be the use of Wine and DXVK.

Initially it was thought to be caused by DXVK's async shader handling option, but that doesn't appear to actually be the case. Regardless it may be something with Blizzard's anti-cheat technology that is mistakenly causing a false-positive and leading to these blocks.

More details when they become available and have reached out to some former Blizzard contacts.
