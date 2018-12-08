Blender Lands Support For NVIDIA RTX Turing / CUDA 10
This week the Blender 3D modeling software finally picked up support for CUDA 10 in order to support the latest NVIDIA RTX "Turing" graphics cards.

It took a while but on Blender Git master as well as the branched Blender 2.80 code there is now the support for CUDA 10.0 for Cycles and NVIDIA Turing GPU support.


This support comes after Blender 2.80 reached its beta period days ago. The Turing-enabled Blender builds can be found via the daily updated beta builds.

I'll be trying out this open-source, cross-platform 3D modeling software on some NVIDIA Turing GPUs soon. I did try some Blender 2.80 CPU-based tests recently but so far the 2.80 beta seems to get stuck scaling past ~8 threads... If anyone has any insight on that, feel free to contact me or jump into the forums.
