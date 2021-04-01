Blender's "Cycles X" Showing Nice Performance But Dropping OpenCL Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 23 April 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT. 20 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Blender's Cycles engine is celebrating its tenth birthday today and in marking the occasion, the Blender project has announced the ongoing work on "Cycles X" as what started as a research project in preparing this engine for the next ten years. It's a big step forward for Cycles but with Cycles X the OpenCL rendering kernels are being removed.

Cycles X is moderning the rendering engine's architecture, improves the usability of viewport and batch rendering, aims to provide better performance on today's CPUs and GPUs, and allow for more advanced rendering options.

Developers involved with Cycles X have been prototyping a new GPU kernel and early benchmarks of Cycles X with the NVIDIA OptiX back-end is looking very promising. For now the CPU rendering performance is roughly the same but there is the possibility of greater performance down the road. Viewport rendering performance should also be nicely improved with Cycles X.

Some of the remaining work with Cycles X includes work on volume rendering, shadow catchers, multi-device rendering, and more. Unfortunately though the OpenCL rendering kernels support is being removed. Dropping OpenCL support is to the disadvantage of AMD Radeon and Intel GPUs but the developers hope to possibly support other APIs for Cycles X down the road. Such as with Vulkan rendering or Intel oneAPI Level Zero or other interfaces for supporting GPU acceleration outside of NVIDIA with their CUDA/OptiX paths.

It's likely to be at least another half-year before Cycles X officially makes it debut within a Blender release but for now you can learn more about this work via the Blender.org blog.
20 Comments
Related News
IBM Clarifies Stance On Developers Working On Open-Source Projects In Off-Hours
Blender Planning Vulkan Support This Year, Other Exciting Improvements
LuxCoreRender 2.5 Open-Source PBR Renderer Released With NVIDIA OptiX/RTX Support
GIMP 2.10.24 Released For This Open-Source Adobe Photoshop Alternative
Box86 Continues Quest For Running x86 Linux Programs On ARM, Other Archs
The Linux Foundation Wants To Help Water Farms From The Cloud
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
University Banned From Contributing To Linux Kernel For Intentionally Inserting Bugs
IBM To Kernel Maintainer: "You Are An IBM Employee 100% Of The Time"
Firefox Begins Rolling Out QUIC + HTTP/3 Support
AMD Proposing Redesign For How Linux GPU Drivers Work - Explicit Fences Everywhere
LXQt 0.17 Released For This Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Mesa's Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Makes First Steps Towards Ray-Tracing
The 12 Most Interesting Changes Of Linux 5.12 - PS5, N64, Intel VRR, RDNA2 OverDrive
Rust Support In The Linux Kernel Undergoing Another Round Of Discussions