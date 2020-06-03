Blender 2.83 Released With OpenVDB Support, Initial OpenXR Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 3 June 2020 at 01:50 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Blender 2.83 is out today as the project's first long-term support release (LTS) while still introducing many new features and improvements for existing functionality.

Blender 2.83 LTS has more than 1,250 bug fixes, initial VR support via OpenXR, OpenVDB import capabilities, OptiX viewport denoising, and a new physics-based cloth brush.

OpenVDB is the file format developed by DreamWorks Animation for volumetric applications and also used by Maxwell Render, RenderMan, Houdini, Cinema4D, and many other applications. The new OpenVDB import works with the new volume object support.

With this first-cut virtual reality support via OpenXR is support for scene inspection while more VR/OpenXR support is coming in future releases.

Blender's Eevee render engine with v2.83 now supports render passes, high quality normals, hair transparency, and other improvements. Various performance improvements can also be found out of Blender 2.83.


More details and downloads on Blender 2.83 via Blender.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Monado 0.2 OpenXR Runtime Brings Multi-Layer Support, New Controller Support
FSF Now Offering Video Conferencing Service To Its Members
Zstd 1.4.5 Released With 5~10% Faster Decompression For x86_64, 15~50% For ARM64
Inkscape 1.0 Released For This Wildly Successful Vector Graphics Program
Redis 6.0 Released As A Big Update For This In-Memory Key-Value Database
BLAKE3 Cryptographic Hashing Function Sees Experimental Vulkan Implementation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
A New Kernel Patch Is Being Discussed That's Needed For Newer Windows Games On Wine
The Generic USB Display Driver Taking Shape For Linux 5.9~5.10
8GB Raspberry Pi 4 Launched For $75 USD
Linux 5.7 Kernel Released With New Apple Driver, Official Intel Gen12 Graphics
Mozilla Sponsored The Godot Game Engine To Port Their Editor As An HTML5 Web App
Improved EXT4 + XFS DAX Implementation Appears Ready To Go For Linux 5.8