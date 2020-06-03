Blender 2.83 is out today as the project's first long-term support release (LTS) while still introducing many new features and improvements for existing functionality.
Blender 2.83 LTS has more than 1,250 bug fixes, initial VR support via OpenXR, OpenVDB import capabilities, OptiX viewport denoising, and a new physics-based cloth brush.
OpenVDB is the file format developed by DreamWorks Animation for volumetric applications and also used by Maxwell Render, RenderMan, Houdini, Cinema4D, and many other applications. The new OpenVDB import works with the new volume object support.
With this first-cut virtual reality support via OpenXR is support for scene inspection while more VR/OpenXR support is coming in future releases.
Blender's Eevee render engine with v2.83 now supports render passes, high quality normals, hair transparency, and other improvements. Various performance improvements can also be found out of Blender 2.83.
More details and downloads on Blender 2.83 via Blender.org.
