We've been looking forward to seeing Blender 2.80 in 2019 while now we finally have a better idea for when it will actually see the light of day.
The Blender project has shared more of their current release plan around Blender 2.80. Under their current plan, by mid-May they should finish remaining features and UI work. In June they will work on updating the user-manual and targeting high priority bugs and other issues.
If the work over May and June goes well, the Blender crew believes they can deliver the official Blender 2.80 release in July. Blender 2.81 meanwhile should come around October.
The brief Blender 2.80 release plan was shared Friday on Blender.org.
