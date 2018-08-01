Blender 2.80 Now Coming In Early 2019 With Many Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 13 August 2018 at 01:00 PM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
The Blender 3D modeling software is facing a slight set-back in their release schedule for the big Blender 2.80 release, but it's moving along and they intend to have it ready by early next year.

The Blender folks outlined some of their recent work and current 2.80 release state. Highlights include:

- Blender 2.80 Alpha 2 is now available but they won't reach the Blender 2.80 Beta milestone this month as originally planned.

- Their new plan for Blender 2.80 is to reach the feature-completion beta milestone by October and to issue the stable Blender 2.80 release in early 2019.

- Blender 2.81/2.82 is likely next year as well with whatever features didn't make the cut for this big 2.80 milestone.

- The new grease pencil feature has landed to make Blender much more capable for 2D animations.

- Other recent work includes subdivision features using Pixar OpenSubdiv, an EEVEE light cache, improved bundled matcaps, a principled hair shader for the Cycles renderer and bevel modifier improvements.

- Other ongoing work for Blender 2.80 include supporting EEVEE and the viewport on more GPUs, tool system enhancements, more subdivision feature work, user-interface polishing, edit mode modifiers, and other improvements.


All the details can be found via Blender.org.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
PostgreSQL Rolls Out New Releases To Address Two Security Issues
PHP 7.3 Beta Benchmarks Showing Good Performance
PHP 7.3 Enters Feature Freeze & Releases Beta
Purism Provides Updates On Their Calls & Messaging Librem 5 Smartphone Apps
Libjpeg-Turbo 2.0 Released With AVX2 SIMD Additions, Better Error Handling
GitLab Is A Vast Improvement To FreeDesktop.org's Infrastructure
Popular News This Week
The Best Features Of The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.19 Certainly Is Going To Be A Big Kernel
It Looks Like A Steam 64-Bit Client Could Finally Be Near
Linux Kernel Expectations For AMD Threadripper 2
Julia 1.0 Programming Language Released
Microsoft Still Working To Squeeze More I/O Performance Out Of WSL / Bash For Windows