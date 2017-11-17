Pale Moon Project Rolls Out The Basilisk Browser Project
17 November 2017
The developers behind the Pale Moon web-browser that's been a long standing fork of Firefox have rolled out their first public beta release of their new "Basilisk" browser technology.

Basilisk is their new development platform based on their (Gecko-forked) Goanna layout engine and the Unified UXL Platform (UXP) that is a fork of the Mozilla code-base pre-Servo/Rust... Basically for those not liking the direction of Firefox with v57 rolling out the Quantum changes, etc.

Pale Moon developers are using Basilisk as a development vehicle for advancing their XUL platform fork and retaining compatibility with Firefox Extensions. The developers expect to eventually adopt this UXP code-base into a future version of Pale Moon with similar functionality to Basilisk.

This browser supports Firefox Legacy Add-Ons as well as support for NPAPI plug-ins, there is experimental WebExtensions support, they are still using the Australis user-interface rather than the Firefox 57 redesign, and various other changes.

Those wishing to learn more about this fork of Mozilla's mature browser tech can visit Basilisk-Browser.org and see this morning's announcement via PaleMoon.org.
