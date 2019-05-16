Hands On With The Atomic Pi As A $35 Intel Atom Alternative To The Raspberry Pi

After a successful Kickstarter campaign and honoring those obligations, the Atomic Pi recently hit retail channels (albeit sold out currently) as a $35 Intel Atom powered single board computer to compete with the likes of the Raspberry Pi.For $35 USD, the Atomic Pi comes in at the same price as a Raspberry Pi Model B.

The Atomic Pi offers an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 quad-core, 2GB DDR3L-1600 memory, 16GB eMMC, SD slot, USB 3.0/2.0 ports, 802.11ac WiFI, Bluetooth 4.0, and Gigabit Ethernet, It's quite a board for the price and to compete with the likes of the Raspberry Pi.

The one glaring design defect is the lack of an easy power setup, which requires either a break-out board to be bought separately, a mini break-out board to be bought separately (only $3), or doing some hard-wiring on your own. I made this mistake myself when quickly ordering an Atomic Pi only to realize the headaches in the power connectivity and now the break-out boards also being sold-out, so waiting on that for testing.

It's certainly an interesting opportunity for a $35 Intel SBC... More details can be found at Digital-Loggers.com

While I don't yet have my Atomic Pi powered up, others in the community have already been running benchmarks with the Phoronix Test Suite and uploaded their results to OpenBenchmarking.org