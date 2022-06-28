Arm Cortex-X3 + Cortex-A715 Announced As Second-Gen Armv9 CPUs

Arm today announced their second-generation Armv9 CPU designs with the Cortex-X3 and Cortex-A715. Arm also refreshed the Cortex-A510 to allow for more cores and a power reduction.The Arm Cortex-X3 aims to deliver 25% improved performance compared to the latest Android flagship smartphone and up to 34% better performance against the latest mainstream laptop designs. That 34% figure Arm is using is based on single-threaded performance. For scaling up to laptop and desktop devices, the Cortex-X3 DSU can handle up to 12 cores and a 16MB L3 cache.



The Cortex-A715 meanwhile is being promoted as being able to deliver the same performance of the original Cortex-X1 design and a 20% power efficiency improvement at the same performance compared to the A710. At the same power as the A710, the A715 should offer 5% better performance.



