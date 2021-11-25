Archinstall 2.3 Released For Easily Installing Arch Linux

Added to the Arch Linux install media back in April was Archinstall for easy and quick installations. It's worked very well for basic Arch Linux installs in a matter of minutes while with Archinstall 2.3 now available it has even more features.
Archinstall 2.3 adds and improves upon:
- Using the GRUB boot-loader with full disk encryption now properly works.
- Support for multiple encrypted volumes is also now exposed by the installer in early form.
- Disk operations in general should be more reliable around partitioning, encryption, and mounting.
- Manual partitioning has been re-worked as well so it is in better shape but still being improved upon.
- Btrfs subvolumes support is in early beta for this Arch Linux installer.
- Initial support for Archinstall plug-ins. This allows users/developers to be able to extend Archinstall with their own plug-ins for extra functionality..
- Swap support using zram and zram-generator has been introduced.
The lengthy list of Archinstall 2.3 changes in full can be found via GitHub while this updated Arch Linux installer should be working its way into the next monthly Arch install media refresh.
