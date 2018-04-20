Arch Linux is finally transitioning to glibc 2.27, which may make for a faster system.
Glibc 2.27 was released at the start of February. This updated GNU C Library shipped with many performance optimizations particularly for Intel/x86_64 but also some ARM tuning and more. Glibc 2.27 also has memory protection keys support and other feature additions, but the performance potential has been most interesting to us.
Finally glibc is preparing for the 2.27 update on the rolling-release Arch Linux distribution. The packers have issued an advisory for those upgrading their systems to watch out for a potential snag die tp Glibc having dropped NIS/NIS+ support.
It will be interesting to see the glibc 2.27 upgrade for Arch Linux and its impact on performance for modern Intel/AMD systems... Some fresh benchmarks likely coming up soon.
