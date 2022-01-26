Archinstall 2.3.1 Released With PipeWire App Profile Added, Btrfs Install Improvements

Archinstall as the quick and easy-to-use installer for the Arch Linux distribution is out with a new point release delivering a few worthwhile enhancements to the text-based OS installer.
Over the past year Archinstall has evolved into a great option found on the Arch Linux install media for providing a timely and somewhat default configuration (at least easily reproducible) of an Arch Linux installation. Archinstall is great for quickly deploying an Arch Linux install without the hassles or without resorting to the various desktop-focused Arch downstreams like Manjaro and EndeavourOS.
With Archinstall 2.3.1 it has changed the default Btrfs sub-volume layout to work better with Snapper/Timeshift, there is now a Pipewire application profile added, various installer infrastructure improvements, and more. There are also prominent fixes like Btrfs suv-bolume handling now being properly mounted recursively, GRUB now better deals with UEFI setups, various partitioning fixes, and the Xorg profile now sets the AMDGPU driver before the Radeon module for new initramfs images.
More details with the lengthy list of Archinstall 2.3.1 changes/fixes via GitHub.
