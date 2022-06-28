Apple M2 Enablement For Linux Begins With Good Progress

Hector Martin who has been leading the Asahi Linux effort for bringing up Linux on Apple Silicon recently received his new 2022 MacBook Pro 13-inch to begin porting Linux to Apple's new M2 SoC. While only started this week, he's already making significant progress. Fortunately, much of the existing M1-written Linux code can work for the M2 but some new drivers will need to be written before the new M2 Macs are fully usable on Linux.Earlier this month Apple announced the M2 with new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. The Apple M2 can support up to 24GB of LPDDR5 memory, is an 8-core CPU with up to 10-core GPU, up to 18% faster CPU performance over the M1 and up to 35% faster GPU performance, and up to 50% greater memory bandwidth.

Hector Martin on Monday began his Linux M2 bring-up effort, including with a livestream of this reverse engineering / debugging / kernel hacking effort. Hector confirmed NVMe, USB, and SMC functionality are working for the M2 on the first day of the effort.



Hector Martin shows Linux booting on the Apple M2 in early form.

USB works. That's it for today!



Missing things:

· Speakers untested

· Keyboard/trackpad needs new driver

· IPMI needs new driver

· PCIe needs the fusemap in m1n1 to initialize



Not bad for one day! pic.twitter.com/lfMBd1o87e — Hector Martin (@marcan42) June 27, 2022