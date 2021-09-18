Apple M1 USB Type-C Linux Support Code Sent Out For Testing

The latest patches sent out for review/testing on the long mission for enabling Apple M1 support on Linux is the USB Type-C connectivity.
Sven Peter has sent out the initial USB Type-C enablement work for the Apple ACE1/2 chips used by Apple M1 systems. In turn this Apple design is based on the TI TPS6598x IP but various differences. The Linux kernel support is being added onto the existing TIPD driver.
The driver code sent out this weekend is just sent out as a "request for testing". This functionality does depend as well on pinctrl/GPIO and I2C driver code that isn't yet ready for upstreaming, thus will likely be some time still before the USB Type-C and other functionality is squared away for Linux.
The patch series for those interested can be found on the the kernel mailing lisst.
