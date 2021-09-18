Apple M1 USB Type-C Linux Support Code Sent Out For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 September 2021 at 09:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The latest patches sent out for review/testing on the long mission for enabling Apple M1 support on Linux is the USB Type-C connectivity.

Sven Peter has sent out the initial USB Type-C enablement work for the Apple ACE1/2 chips used by Apple M1 systems. In turn this Apple design is based on the TI TPS6598x IP but various differences. The Linux kernel support is being added onto the existing TIPD driver.

The driver code sent out this weekend is just sent out as a "request for testing". This functionality does depend as well on pinctrl/GPIO and I2C driver code that isn't yet ready for upstreaming, thus will likely be some time still before the USB Type-C and other functionality is squared away for Linux.

The patch series for those interested can be found on the the kernel mailing lisst.
Add A Comment
Related News
The Increasing Importance Of ACPI Platform Profiles With Today's Throttle-Happy Hardware
LVFS Serves Up 2+ Million Firmware Downloads In The Past Month
HP OMEN Laptops To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.16
Privacy-Screen DRM API With Intel Support Ready Now That GNOME Is Prepared To Use It
Not All Of The IBM POWER10 Firmware Is Currently Open-Source
OpenRISC Gets Working Ethernet With LiteX FPGA SoC Setups
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Is A Very Exciting Kernel For AMD
The Latest Progress On Rust For The Linux Kernel
Multiple Games Are Now Working With RADV's Ray-Tracing Code
X.Org Server Adds "AsyncFlipSecondaries" To Deal With Crappy Multi-Monitor Experience
AMD Just Squeezed More Workstation Performance Out Of Its RadeonSI Driver
Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential
Linux Preparing To Slightly Loosen Its Spectre Defaults
Wine 6.17 Released With Better HiDPI Support For Built-In Apps