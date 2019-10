For those interested in running Android on x86 Intel/AMD hardware, the Android-x86 project is still churning along but while Google is onto Android 10, this project is still tracking Android 8 Oreo.Android-x86 8.1-r3 is the new release out today. Their third release based on Android 8.1 is focused on offering up the latest security updates as well as some bug fixes compared to the previous release.The basic details on Android-x86 8.1-r3 can be found via Android-x86.org