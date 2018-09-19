Ampere eMAG Processors Delivering 32 ARMv8-A Cores At Up To 3.3GHz
On Tuesday, Ampere Computing announced their first-generation ARMv8-A 64-bit processors for data centers and already has formed a partnership with Lenovo and other ODMs.

Ampere eMAG is quite promising at least on paper with offering 32 ARMv8 cores at speeds up to a 3.3GHz turbo. Their eMAG SoC also has eight DDR4-2667 memory controllers, 42 lanes of PCI Express 3.0, the SoC is manufactured on a TSMC 16nm FinFET process, and this package comes in at a 125 Watt TDP.

Pricing on the eMAG processors comes in at $550 USD for a 16-core / 3.3GHz turbo or $850 USD for the 32 core model with the same 3.3GHz turbo frequency.

More details on the Ampere eMAG via the press release at AmpereComputing.com. I should be getting my hands on an Ampere platform in the coming weeks and should be exciting to see how this 32-core ARM platform performs compared to Xeon and EPYC CPUs, especially in performance-per-Watt and performance-per-dollar.
