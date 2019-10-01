The in-kernel staging Amlogic Meson video decode driver could soon handle H.264 support as soon as Linux 5.5.
After a lengthy journey getting into the kernel with initially just MPEG-1 and MPEG-2 support, this open-source Amlogic video decode driver should soon be in compliance with H.264.
Maxime Jourdan this week sent out the latest patches providing H.264 compliant video decoding. The lone problem remaining for known issues is a stall within the v4l2-compliance test due to explainable behavior.
But if all goes well, this H.264 support could be in the Meson video decode driver potentially as soon as Linux 5.5.
