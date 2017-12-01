Amazon Linux 2 Rolls Out For EC2, On-Site Virtual Machine Images
Amazon AWS has announced their "next generation" version of their Amazon Linux operating system intended for running on their EC2 compute cloud as well as on-site via VMware/VirtualBox/Hyper-V images that are free to all.

Amazon Linux 2 is being supported by Amazon for a period of five years. With this big update to their RPM-based Linux distribution they are now using the Linux 4.9 LTS kernel, GCC 7.2.1 as the default compiler, Glibc 2.25, Binutils 2.27, and many other newer packages compared to their aging Amazon Linux AMI previously offered.

With Amazon Linux 2 they have also switched to using systemd as their init system.

Amazon Linux 2 is now available via all EC2 public regions while it can also be downloaded for those wishing to test this VM-focused Linux distribution on VMware / Oracle VM VirtualBox / Microsoft Hyper-V.

More details on Amazon Linux 2 via aws.amazon.com.
