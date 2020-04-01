Version 3.12 of the Alpine Linux lightweight distribution built around musl libc and Busybox is now available for this platform popular with containers and other embedded use-cases.
While MIPS owner Wave Computing filed for bankruptcy earlier this month and other major setbacks in recent years for the MIPS architecture (including the abandoning of their Open MIPS plans), Alpine 3.12 is the first release now supporting 64-bit MIPS. MIPS64 big endian is supported by Alpine Linux 3.12 for the many MIPS64 systems still out there.
Alpine 3.12 is also the first release officially supporting the D programming language. Alpine Linux 3.12 is powered by the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel with the GCC 9.3 and LLVM Clang 10.0 compilers and a range of other software upgrades.
More details on today's Alpine 3.12.0 release via AlpineLinux.org.
