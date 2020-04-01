Alpine Linux 3.12 Released With D Language Support, MIPS64 Port
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 29 May 2020 at 05:32 PM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Version 3.12 of the Alpine Linux lightweight distribution built around musl libc and Busybox is now available for this platform popular with containers and other embedded use-cases.

While MIPS owner Wave Computing filed for bankruptcy earlier this month and other major setbacks in recent years for the MIPS architecture (including the abandoning of their Open MIPS plans), Alpine 3.12 is the first release now supporting 64-bit MIPS. MIPS64 big endian is supported by Alpine Linux 3.12 for the many MIPS64 systems still out there.

Alpine 3.12 is also the first release officially supporting the D programming language. Alpine Linux 3.12 is powered by the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel with the GCC 9.3 and LLVM Clang 10.0 compilers and a range of other software upgrades.

More details on today's Alpine 3.12.0 release via AlpineLinux.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Genode OS 20.05 Adds Capability-Based Security Using SECCOMP, Drops Python 2 + Rust
Arch-Based EndeavourOS Sees New Release With Faster Installation, i3 Improvements
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
ReactOS Upgrades Its Build Environment - Shifting To A Much Newer GCC Compiler
System76 Releases Pop!_OS 20.04
Sailfish OS 3.3 "Rokua" Released With Many Improvements For This Mobile Linux OS
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems
Linux 5.8 Set To Optionally Flush The L1d Cache On Context Switch To Increase Security
Microsoft Has Now Open-Source Their BASIC Code From 1983
TUXEDO Computers Launches Their First AMD Linux Laptop
Oracle Talks Up Btrfs Rather Than ZFS For Their Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6
Dav1d 0.7 Speedups Are Looking Great On Various Intel + AMD CPUs
PostgreSQL 13.0 Beta 1 Released With Parallel Vacuum, Security Improvements + Benchmarks