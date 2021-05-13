Qualcomm Adreno 660 Support Published For Open-Source MSM DRM Driver
The Adreno 660 is the GPU found within the Snapdragon 888 SoC as a significantly improved graphics processor compared to the Adreno 650. Support for the Adreno 660 is now on the way to the open-source MSM DRM driver for the Linux kernel.

Jonathan Marek is again the one tackling this support. Enabling the Adreno 660 within the open-source MSM DRM driver though isn't too great of a burden over the existing Adreno 650 support. For this kernel driver it's just a little over one hundred lines of new kernel code involved.

At least from the kernel perspective there isn't much to adding Adreno 660 support while we'll see in Mesa shortly for the Freedreno OpenGL diver and TURNIP Vulkan driver.

The patches providing support for the Adreno 660 graphics processor can be found via this series that in turn given the timing could be queued up for 5.14 this summer. The Mesa patches for the Adreno 660 don't appear to be ready yet.
